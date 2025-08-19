Aarti Dhupelia has been named chief executive officer of One Million Degrees.

Dhupelia brings nearly two decades of experience building programs that improve access, completion and economic mobility for historically underserved students. She most recently served as executive vice chancellor and chief student experience officer for City Colleges of Chicago (CCC), where she oversaw enrollment, holistic student support, and transfer and career services for more than 73,000 students across seven colleges.

One Million Degrees partners with community colleges, states, and employers to provide wraparound support—from academic coaching to financial assistance and even career services —to help students finish their degree or certificate.

A veteran college and K-12 school administrator, Dhupelia previously served as chief officer for college and career success at Chicago Public Schools, where she oversaw college and career readiness programming as well as wraparound student services. She also served for nearly eight years as vice president for undergraduate education and founding dean of the Undergraduate College at National Louis University.

She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a B.A. from Northwestern University, and a Doctorate in higher education leadership from National Louis University, with a research focus on supporting the success of community college transfer students.

