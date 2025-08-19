Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Aarti Dhupelia

Aug 19, 2025

Dr. Aarti DhupeliaDr. Aarti Dhupelia Aarti Dhupelia has been named chief executive officer of One Million Degrees.

Dhupelia brings nearly two decades of experience building programs that improve access, completion and economic mobility for historically underserved students. She most recently served as executive vice chancellor and chief student experience officer for City Colleges of Chicago (CCC), where she oversaw enrollment, holistic student support, and transfer and career services for more than 73,000 students across seven colleges. 

One Million Degrees partners with community colleges, states, and employers to provide wraparound support—from academic coaching to financial assistance and even career services —to help students finish their degree or certificate.

A veteran college and K-12 school administrator, Dhupelia previously served as chief officer for college and career success at Chicago Public Schools, where she oversaw college and career readiness programming as well as wraparound student services. She also served for nearly eight years as vice president for undergraduate education and founding dean of the Undergraduate College at National Louis University.

She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a B.A. from Northwestern University, and a Doctorate in higher education leadership from National Louis University, with a research focus on supporting the success of community college transfer students.

Dhupelia brings nearly two decades of experience building programs that improve access, completion and economic mobility for historically underserved students. She most recently served as executive vice chancellor and chief student experience officer for City Colleges of Chicago (CCC), where she oversaw enrollment, holistic student support, and transfer and career services for more than 73,000 students across seven colleges. 

One Million Degrees partners with community colleges, states, and employers to provide wraparound support—from academic coaching to financial assistance and even career services —to help students finish their degree or certificate.

A veteran college and K-12 school administrator, Dhupelia previously served as chief officer for college and career success at Chicago Public Schools, where she oversaw college and career readiness programming as well as wraparound student services. She also served for nearly eight years as vice president for undergraduate education and founding dean of the Undergraduate College at National Louis University.

She holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a B.A. from Northwestern University, and a Doctorate in higher education leadership from National Louis University, with a research focus on supporting the success of community college transfer students.

Suggested for You
Krawczyk L Cropped 3000x1686
On the Move
Liat Krawczyk
Anne Cizmar Photo Header 1
On the Move
Anne M. Cizmar
Dr. Philip Cavalier
On the Move
Philip Cavalier
David L. Unruh
On the Move
David L. Unruh
Related Stories
Krawczyk L Cropped 3000x1686
On the Move
Liat Krawczyk
Anne Cizmar Photo Header 1
On the Move
Anne M. Cizmar
Dr. Philip Cavalier
On the Move
Philip Cavalier
David L. Unruh
On the Move
David L. Unruh
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Postdoctoral Researcher in Political Theory
Princeton University- UCHV
Dean, Faculty of Law
BIPOC Executive Search Inc.
Austin Community College
Program Coordinator for Education
American Academy of Arts and Sciences
Faculty Hiring Announcement
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers