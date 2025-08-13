Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

David L. Unruh

Aug 13, 2025

David L. UnruhDavid L. UnruhDavid L. Unruh has been named vice president for advancement at The George Washington University. He joins GW after decades in higher education; since 2014, he has been senior vice president for institutional advancement at Drexel University in Philadelphia. Previously, he served in related capacities at Temple University, the University of Chicago, the University of Pennsylvania and Carnegie Mellon. 

A 1991 graduate of Colby College with a major in history, he has a master’s degree in college student personnel from Bowling Green State University.

