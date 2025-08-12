Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Terri Grates Day

Aug 12, 2025

Dr. Terri Grates DayDr. Terri Grates DayTerri Grates Day has been named the fifth president of Herkimer County Community College. A first-generation college graduate and Herkimer College alumna, Grates Day returns to Herkimer from Volunteer State Community College, where she has served as Vice President for Academic Affairs since 2022. Prior to her role at Volunteer State Community College, Grates Day was the Vice Provost for Academic Administration at University of North Texas, Special Assistant to the President for Planning, Information Technology, and Institutional Effectiveness at Southern Utah University, and Executive Director of Institutional Research, Planning, and Effectiveness at Tarrant County College District. 

Grates Day holds a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership, Higher Education Administration from the University of Dayton, a Master of Arts in Counseling and Personnel Services from the University of Maryland at College Park, a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from SUNY’s Institute of Technology (now SUNY Polytechnic Institute), and an associate degree in Social Sciences from Herkimer County Community College.

