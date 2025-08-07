Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Kirsten Martin

Aug 7, 2025

Dr. Kirsten MartinDr. Kirsten Martin Kirsten Martin, an expert in emerging technologies and how they intersect with the human experience, has been appointed the H. John Heinz III Dean of the Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy at Carnegie Mellon University. Martin arrived to Carnegie Mellon University from the University of Notre Dame, where she was the distinguished William P. and Hazel B. White Professor of Technology Ethics and a professor of information technology, analytics and operations in the Mendoza College of Business. She also directed the Notre Dame Technology Ethics Center from 2021 to 2023, leading academic initiatives across the university. Prior to Notre Dame, Martin was the Lindner-Gambal Professor in Business Ethics and chair of the Strategic Management and Public Policy department at George Washington University. 

Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial and operations engineering from the University of Michigan, as well as doctoral and MBA degrees from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business.

