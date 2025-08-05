Tymon M. Graham has been named Vice President for Student Affairs at Florida Memorial University. Previously, Graham served as the Director for Administration and Research Strategy of the Dr. N. Joyce Payne Research Center at Thurgood Marshall College Fund, a national research center commissioning research and public policy studies through data-driving social science research methods to inform theory, policy, and practice for and about Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Graham has held institutional administrative posts in enrollment management, student engagement, student success, and strategic initiatives at both 2-year and 4-year institutions including both HBCUs and PWIs. Graham earned his bachelor’s degree from South Carolina State University, master’s degree from University of West Georgia, and doctorate from Benedictine University.