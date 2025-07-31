Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Sonia De La Torre

Jul 31, 2025

Dr. Sonia De La TorreDr. Sonia De La Torre Sonia De La Torre has been named Vice President of Student Services at Fullerton College.

De La Torre most recently served as Dean of Student Equity at Long Beach City College. She previously served as the Associate Dean of Student Support Services and Director of Student Success and Support Services at Long Beach City College. Prior to her tenure in the California Community College system, she held leadership roles in student affairs at Scripps College and in academic support within the University of California system.

De La Torre holds a Bachelors of Arts degree from University of California, Davis, a Master of Science degree in Educational Counseling and Guidance from California State University, San Bernardino and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from California State University, Long Beach. 

Suggested for You
Dr. Erin Dunlop Velez
On the Move
Erin Dunlop Velez
Dr. Lorin Basden Arnold
On the Move
Lorin Basden Arnold
Dr. Marisela Chávez
On the Move
Marisela Chávez
Dr. Kerwyn Flowers
On the Move
Kerwyn Flowers
Related Stories
Dr. Erin Dunlop Velez
On the Move
Erin Dunlop Velez
Dr. Lorin Basden Arnold
On the Move
Lorin Basden Arnold
Dr. Marisela Chávez
On the Move
Marisela Chávez
Dr. Kerwyn Flowers
On the Move
Kerwyn Flowers
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Fellows in Law and Normative Thinking for AY 2026-27
Princeton University - UCHV
Director of Bone and Soft Tissue / Surgical Pathologist
The University of California Irvine
Austin Community College
Lead Data Engineer
State Bar of California
Assistant Professor of Law (9 Mo, TT)
Samford University - Cumberland School of Law
Lecturer in Korean, Non-Tenure Track
Baylor University - Modern Languages and Cultures
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers