Marla Peppers

Aug 4, 2025

Dr. Marla PeppersDr. Marla PeppersMarla Peppers has been appointed Dean of the University Library at Cal Poly Pomona. With over 35 years of experience, Peppers served as interim dean since October 2024. She most recently served as the Associate Dean of the University Library at Cal State LA. She has also held academic library roles at Occidental College, Pasadena City College, Western State University College of Law and UCLA. 

She earned her Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Cal State LA and her Master of Library and Information Science from San José State University. She also holds a Master of Arts in History from California State University Fullerton and a Bachelor of Arts in History from UCLA.

