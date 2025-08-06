Stella M. Flores has been named the John E. Cawthorne Millennium Chair Professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Higher Education at the Lynch School of Education and Human Development at Boston College.

Flores, who most recently served as a full professor at the University of Texas at Austin—is a national expert on affirmative action. Her research focuses on the impact of U.S. policy—federal, state, and institutional—on the college access and success of low-income,

In addition to University of Texas at Austin, Flores has also taught at Vanderbilt University and New York University. Prior to her academic career, Flores served as a congressional evaluator with the U.S. Government Accountability Office and as a program specialist with the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Flores earned a B.A. from Rice University; a MPAff from the University of Texas at Austin, an Ed.M. from Harvard Graduate School of Education and an Ed.D. from Harvard.