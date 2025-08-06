Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Stella M. Flores

Aug 6, 2025

Dr. Stella M. FloresDr. Stella M. FloresStella M. Flores has been named the John E. Cawthorne Millennium Chair Professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and Higher Education at the Lynch School of Education and Human Development at Boston College.

Flores, who most recently served as a full professor at the University of Texas at Austin—is a national expert on affirmative action. Her research focuses on the impact of U.S. policy—federal, state, and institutional—on the college access and success of low-income,

In addition to University of Texas at Austin, Flores has also taught at Vanderbilt University and New York University. Prior to her academic career, Flores served as a congressional evaluator with the U.S. Government Accountability Office and as a program specialist with the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

Flores earned a B.A. from Rice University; a MPAff from the University of Texas at Austin, an Ed.M. from Harvard Graduate School of Education and an Ed.D. from Harvard.

Suggested for You
Dr. Tymon M. Graham
On the Move
Tymon M. Graham
Dr. Marla Peppers
On the Move
Marla Peppers
Dr. Sonia De La Torre
On the Move
Sonia De La Torre
Dr. Erin Dunlop Velez
On the Move
Erin Dunlop Velez
Related Stories
Dr. Tymon M. Graham
On the Move
Tymon M. Graham
Dr. Marla Peppers
On the Move
Marla Peppers
Dr. Sonia De La Torre
On the Move
Sonia De La Torre
Dr. Erin Dunlop Velez
On the Move
Erin Dunlop Velez
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Austin Community College
Research Assistant Professor (Non-Tenure Track)
Drucker Institute
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Executive Director for Civil Rights
University of Wisconsin Stevens Point
Program Coordinator, Interdisciplinary Business Honors (IBH)
University of Maryland-College Park
Multiple Academic and Non-Academic Anesthesiologists
Univ of California, Davis
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers