Jonathan Farina, Interim Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Seton Hall University, has been appointed to serve as the college’s permanent Dean. Farina is a tenured Professor in our Department of English and has served in multiple faculty and administrative roles and has been the Interim Dean for the College of Arts and Sciences for the last two years.

Farina earned his bachelor’s degree in management science with a concentration in Finance and a major in English from Boston College, and his M.A. and Ph.D. in English Language and Literature from New York University.