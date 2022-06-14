XETURAH WOODLEY has been appointed vice president for academic affairs at Dona Ana Community College in Las Cruces, N.M. She was associate vice president for instruction at Guilford Technical Community College in Jamestown, N.C. Woodley completed undergraduate studies at Metropolitan State University in Denver, Colo. She holds a master’s in social sciences from the University of Colorado, Denver, and a doctorate in curriculum and instruction from New Mexico State University.