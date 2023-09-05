Whitney McDowell-Robison has been appointed vice president for student development and engagement at Brenau University in Gainesville, Georgia. McDowell-Robinson has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Tougaloo and a master’s in clinical mental health counseling and a Ph.D. in urban higher education, both from Jackson State University in Mississippi.
WHITNEY MCDOWELL-ROBINSON
Sep 5, 2023
