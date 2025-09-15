Colten Stanberry has been appointed the inaugural Managing Director of the Ken Starr Institute for Faith, Law, and Public Service at Pepperdine University’s Caruso School of Law. Stanberry most recently served as counsel at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty. The Ken Starr Institute is named after the former Caruso Law dean, U.S. Solicitor General, and federal judge Kenneth W. Starr. The Institute will serve as a premier center for constitutional scholarship and action, hosting international conferences on religious freedom, publishing research, and offering real-world opportunities for students to serve alongside federal judges, public officials, and in legal clinics focused on overturning wrongful convictions. Stanberry clerked for the Honorable Allison Jones Rushing of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and the Honorable Lavenski Smith of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit. Before joining the Becket Fund, he practiced law at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, where he supported complex litigation with constitutional implications. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and graduated summa cum laude from Pepperdine University’s Caruso School of Law.