Melanie Blood has been appointed as SUNY Geneseo’s inaugural dean for workforce development and associate provost for curriculum. Blood will provide strategic leadership at the intersection of liberal arts education and workforce development. Blood will focus on expanding experiential learning opportunities, developing industry partnerships, and creating pathways that serve both traditional students and working adults. She will provide strategic leadership for curriculum innovation and serve as a key member of the provost’s executive leadership team, collaborating with the deans of Geneseo’s three schools to identify opportunities in graduate education, certificate programs, and online learning.

Blood has served on the faculty of SUNY Geneseo since 1995 and has held various leadership roles, most recently as the associate provost for assessment and curriculum. She holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Dartmouth College as well as a master’s degree in theatre and a doctoral degree in theatre and drama, both from Northwestern University.