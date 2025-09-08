Junius J. Gonzales has been named vice chancellor of Academic Affairs for the California State University system. Gonzales’ career spans nearly 35 years, the majority of which have been in academia. Most recently, he has been provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs at Montclair State University (MSU) in New Jersey, a Hispanic Serving Institution recognized for social mobility. He has also served as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at New York Institute of Technology; senior vice president for Academic Affairs for the University of North Carolina (UNC) system, where he also served as interim president; and provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP). Earlier in his academic career, Gonzales was the founding dean of the College of Behavioral and Community Sciences and executive director of the Louis de la Parte Florida Mental Health Institute at the University of South Florida (USF). Widely respected for his extensive and impactful research and scholarship, he has held research and teaching positions at UNC, UTEP, USF, George Washington University and Georgetown University. A first-generation college student, Gonzales earned his bachelor’s degree from Brown University, his M.D. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and his MBA from Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland. He completed his medical residency at Massachusetts General Hospital and a post-doctoral fellowship at the National Institute of Mental Health.