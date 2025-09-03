Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

David Gray

Sep 3, 2025

David Gray has been named President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Niagara Falls Canada (UNF).

Gray joined UNF as Provost and Vice-President, Academic in 2023 where he has been overseeing academic programming, new program development, and the student experience.

A native of Cornwall, England, Gray came to UNF in the role of Provost and Vice-President, Academic from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia.  He holds a degree in Marine Biology from the University College of North Wales in Bangor, United Kingdom and a Ph.D. in Zoology from Rhodes University in South Africa.

