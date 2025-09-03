David Gray has been named President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Niagara Falls Canada (UNF).

Gray joined UNF as Provost and Vice-President, Academic in 2023 where he has been overseeing academic programming, new program development, and the student experience.

A native of Cornwall, England, Gray came to UNF in the role of Provost and Vice-President, Academic from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia. He holds a degree in Marine Biology from the University College of North Wales in Bangor, United Kingdom and a Ph.D. in Zoology from Rhodes University in South Africa.