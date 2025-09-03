Melissa Lockard has been appointed Director of Institutional Planning and Assessment at Benedict College.

Lockard will lead the design, coordination, and implementation of comprehensive assessment programs across academic and administrative units. Her work will ensure compliance with regional accreditation standards, including those of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), and support strategic planning through evidence-based analysis and reporting.

Lockard earned a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration (Educational Leadership) from Liberty University, a Master’s Degree in Biotechnology and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of South Carolina