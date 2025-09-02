Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Christina H. Gola

Sep 2, 2025

Christina H. GolaChristina H. Gola Christina H. Gola, who has served as interim dean of the University of Houston Libraries since March 2024, has been appointed to the permanent leadership role.

Gola, a third-generation librarian previously worked as UH Libraries’ Associate dean for Organizational Development, Learning and Talent, while holding the rank of  full librarian.

Before joining UH, Gola served her alma mater, Texas A&M University, as Coordinator of Undergraduate Education and Outreach. She earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from that institution and later completed a master’s degree in library and information science at the University of North Texas.

