John Silvanus Wilson, Jr., has been named Executive Director of the McGraw Center for Educational Leadership at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education.

A Philadelphia native, Wilson has served as Executive Director of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities under President Barack Obama, President of Morehouse College, and Senior Adviser and Strategist to two Harvard University Presidents.

A Morehouse College graduate with three degrees from Harvard University, Wilson is the author of Hope and Healing: Black Colleges and the Future of American Democracy.