Jelani M. Favors

J elani M. Favors has been named Vice President of the Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute “Institute” at UNCF (United Negro College Fund), effective September 15, 2025.

In his new role, Favors will be responsible for developing and executing UNCF’s research agenda. He will also oversee operations and direct research programs and initiatives that support the Institute’s mission and enhance the presence, image and visibility of UNCF and HBCUs.

Favors most recent professional appointment was at North Carolina A&T State University where he served as the Henry E. Frye Distinguished Professor of History and the founding director of the Center of Excellence for Social Justice. He has also held academic roles at Clayton State University, University of Baltimore and Morgan State University.

He is the author of Shelter in a Time of Storm: How Black Colleges Fostered Generations of Leadership and Activism, which was published by the University of North Carolina Press and received the 2020 Stone Book Award.

Favors earned his Ph.D. in History and his M.A. in African American Studies from The Ohio State University. He is a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history with honors.