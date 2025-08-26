Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Jelani M. Favors

Aug 26, 2025

JDr. Jelani M. FavorsDr. Jelani M. Favorselani M. Favors has been named Vice President of the Frederick D. Patterson Research Institute “Institute” at UNCF (United Negro College Fund), effective September 15, 2025.

In his new role, Favors will be responsible for developing and executing UNCF’s research agenda. He will also oversee operations and direct research programs and initiatives that support the Institute’s mission and enhance the presence, image and visibility of UNCF and HBCUs.

Favors most recent professional appointment was at North Carolina A&T State University where he served as the Henry E. Frye Distinguished Professor of History and the founding director of the Center of Excellence for Social Justice. He has also held academic roles at Clayton State University, University of Baltimore and Morgan State University.

 He is the author of Shelter in a Time of Storm: How Black Colleges Fostered Generations of Leadership and Activism, which was published by the University of North Carolina Press and received the 2020 Stone Book Award.

Favors earned his Ph.D. in History and his M.A. in African American Studies from The Ohio State University. He is a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history with honors.

Suggested for You
Dr. Todd Galitz
On the Move
Todd Galitz
Michael Stedelin
On the Move
Michael Stedelin
Dr. Adriel A. Hilton
On the Move
Adriel A. Hilton
Dr. Ty Hawkins
On the Move
Ty Hawkins
Related Stories
Dr. Todd Galitz
On the Move
Todd Galitz
Michael Stedelin
On the Move
Michael Stedelin
Dr. Adriel A. Hilton
On the Move
Adriel A. Hilton
Dr. Ty Hawkins
On the Move
Ty Hawkins
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Assistant Professor, Human Cognitive Neuroscience
Princeton University - Neuroscience Institute
William H. Kruskal Instructor of Statistics
University of Chicago - Department of Mathematics
Tenure Track Position--Assistant Professor of Biomechanics
California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo
Austin Community College
Director for Student Cultural Engagement
Wayne State College (WSC)
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers