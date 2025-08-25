Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Todd Galitz

Aug 25, 2025

Dr. Todd GalitzDr. Todd Galitz Todd Galitz has been named vice chancellor for university advancement at the City University of New York. Galitz will be responsible for advancing the University’s philanthropic relationships. Galitz joins the CUNY Central Office from Brooklyn College, where he has served as vice president for institutional advancement and executive director of the Brooklyn College Foundation since 2018. He previously served in advancement roles with increasing responsibilities at Pratt Institute, Asia Society, Columbia University and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. 

Galitz holds a Ph.D. and master’s degree in history from Brown University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California.

