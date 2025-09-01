Leigh N. Whitaker has been named vice president for government and community affairs at the University of Pennsylvania.

Whitaker will return to Penn after serving as principal at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, where she launched and leads the firm’s Philadelphia Government Relations practice. Whitaker will oversee Penn’s engagement with city, state, and federal government officials as well as its partnerships with Philadelphia communities.

Whitaker’s career spans leadership roles in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. Before her time at Penn, she was vice president of communications at Rivers Casino Philadelphia, where she guided the company through its launch and $165 million expansion, built partnerships with local communities, and led crisis and government relations strategy. Earlier, as deputy chief of staff for external affairs at the School District of Philadelphia, she led legislative efforts that secured more than $50 million annually in state and federal discretionary appropriations.

As vice president for government and community affairs, Whitaker will lead Penn’s OGCA, overseeing the University’s engagement with policymakers and civic leaders while championing initiatives that strengthen Penn’s partnerships across the city and region.

Whitaker earned her J.D. from Temple University’s Beasley School of Law and a B.A. in psychology from Clark Atlanta University.