Kyle Kimball has been named vice president for university relations at Cornell University. Kimball most recently served as vice president of government relations and community engagement at New York University. In this role, Kimball will serve as the university’s spokesman and will coordinate Cornell’s internal and external communications, as well as its relationships with federal, state, Tompkins County and New York City governments. Before joining NYU, Kimball was vice president for government relations, regional and community affairs at Con Edison, the energy company serving New York City and Westchester County. At the New York City Economic Development Corporation, where he worked from 2008-15, including as president from 2013-15, he was closely involved in the development of Cornell Tech on Roosevelt Island in New York City.

Kimball previously worked in investment banking at JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. He is a member of the New York State Regional Economic Development Council as appointed by Governor Kathy Hochul. Kimball has a bachelor’s degree from Harvard College and a master’s in public policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School. In 2018, he completed the LGBTQ Executive Leadership Program at Stanford Business School.