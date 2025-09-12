Michael Zeleny has been appointed senior vice president and chief financial officer at The Catholic University of America. In his previous role as Vice Chancellor for Business and Finance for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Zeleny led all financial, administrative, HR, operations, and public safety functions. The flagship campus of the University of Nebraska system, UNL has an overall budget of $1.6 billion and total enrollment of 23,600 students. As CFO and COO, Zeleny will lead Catholic University’s budget and finance, HR, institutional research, treasury, and technology services departments, and will report directly to the president. Zeleny holds a bachelor of science in accounting and an MBA with a finance concentration, both from the University of Nebraska- Lincoln.