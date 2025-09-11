Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading. Already have an account? Enter your email to access the article.

Michelle Robinson

Sep 11, 2025

450x450 MichelleMichelle Robinson has been named vice president of government relations at Florida A&M University (FAMU). Robinson brings more than two decades of executive experience to the role, having spent most of this time with Verizon, where she held a series of business and leadership roles with increasing responsibility. As vice president of Government Affairs, she designed strategies for obtaining successful policy outcomes, including engagement with elected and non-elected community leaders. Her work primarily focused on government affairs, philanthropy, and community engagement. She served as Board Chair for Florida TaxWatch, and was a founding member of a monthly convening of African American business leaders in the Tampa Bay area. 

Robinson holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and a master’s degree in public policy analysis from the University of Southern California (USC).

Suggested for You
Dr. Melanie Blood
On the Move
Melanie Blood
0805 Kimball Tnd
On the Move
Kyle Kimball
Dr. Junius J. Gonzales
On the Move
Junius J. Gonzales
Dr. Melody Goodman
On the Move
Melody Goodman
Related Stories
Dr. Melanie Blood
On the Move
Melanie Blood
0805 Kimball Tnd
On the Move
Kyle Kimball
Dr. Junius J. Gonzales
On the Move
Junius J. Gonzales
Dr. Melody Goodman
On the Move
Melody Goodman
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Austin Community College
Director of Head and Neck Pathology
University of California, Irvine
Assistant Professor
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
Assistant/Associate/Full Professor, Marine and Geological Carbon Dioxide Removal
Yale University, Natural Carbon Capture
Assistant Director for Student Staff Recruitment and Selection
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Director, Life Sciences Institute at the University of Michigan
University of Michigan - Life Sciences Institute
Premium Employers