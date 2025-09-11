Michelle Robinson has been named vice president of government relations at Florida A&M University (FAMU). Robinson brings more than two decades of executive experience to the role, having spent most of this time with Verizon, where she held a series of business and leadership roles with increasing responsibility. As vice president of Government Affairs, she designed strategies for obtaining successful policy outcomes, including engagement with elected and non-elected community leaders. Her work primarily focused on government affairs, philanthropy, and community engagement. She served as Board Chair for Florida TaxWatch, and was a founding member of a monthly convening of African American business leaders in the Tampa Bay area.

Robinson holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and a master’s degree in public policy analysis from the University of Southern California (USC).