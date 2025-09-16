Lynarkah Stephen has been appointed executive director of Human Resources at Middlesex College in New Jersey. Stephen will serve as the institutional leader for Human Resources at Middlesex College, the largest two-year community college in New Jersey, providing leadership in the planning, organization, direction, and implementation of a comprehensive human resources program that aligns with the strategic plan and mission of the college. Stephen has held several HR leadership roles, including at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), where she led key initiatives to strengthen employee engagement, streamline operations, and support a diverse and inclusive campus environment; and at Montclair State University, where she guided HR practices across six divisions and supported a large, unionized workforce. Stephen earned her bachelor’s degree in English and master’s degree in legal studies from Montclair State University. She is a certified Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and holds numerous other certifications including the Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certificate, Certified Corporate Assistant certificate, and a Public Sector Labor Relations certificate.