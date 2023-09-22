Karin Scarpinato has been appointed vice president for research at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. Scarpinato serves as senior associate vice president for research at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology, botany, and zoology, a master’s in biology and genetics, and a Ph.D. in biology and molecular genetics, all from Georg-August University in Göettingen, Germany.