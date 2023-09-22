Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

KARIN SCARPINATO

Sep 22, 2023

Karin ScarpinatoKarin ScarpinatoKarin Scarpinato has been appointed vice president for research at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. Scarpinato serves as senior associate vice president for research at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology, botany, and zoology, a master’s in biology and genetics, and a Ph.D. in biology and molecular genetics, all from Georg-August University in Göettingen, Germany.

