Adrienne Morgan has been named vice president for equity and inclusion and Richard Feldman Chief Diversity Officer at the University of Rochester in New York. Morgan holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a master’s in cross-disciplinary professional studies from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. in higher education from the University of Rochester.
ADRIENNE MORGAN
Oct 20, 2023
Featured Jobs
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More