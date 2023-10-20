Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ADRIENNE MORGAN

Oct 20, 2023

Dr. Adrienne MorganDr. Adrienne MorganAdrienne Morgan has been named vice president for equity and inclusion and Richard Feldman Chief Diversity Officer at the University of Rochester in New York. Morgan holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a master’s in cross-disciplinary professional studies from the Rochester Institute of Technology, and a Ph.D. in higher education from the University of Rochester.

