L. Hazel Jack has been named vice president for university outreach and chief of staff to the president at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York. Jack holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and advertising promotions from Pace University in New York, an MBA and master’s in higher education administration from Baruch College of the City University of New York.
L. HAZEL JACK
Nov 2, 2023
