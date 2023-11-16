Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

NIAMH MINION LARSON

Nov 16, 2023

Niamh Minion LarsonNiamh Minion LarsonNiamh Minion Larson has been appointed executive director of Education Abroad and Exchanges at the University of Kentucky. She served as acting director. Larson holds a bachelor’s degree in geography from Louisiana State University and a master’s in higher education administration from the University of Texas at Austin.

