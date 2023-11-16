Niamh Minion Larson has been appointed executive director of Education Abroad and Exchanges at the University of Kentucky. She served as acting director. Larson holds a bachelor’s degree in geography from Louisiana State University and a master’s in higher education administration from the University of Texas at Austin.
NIAMH MINION LARSON
Nov 16, 2023
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More