Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

MARIS LOWN

Nov 14, 2023

Dr. Maris LownDr. Maris LownMaris Lown has been appointed provost/vice president for academic affairs at Union College of Union County, New Jersey. She serves as the college’s vice president for academic affairs. Lown holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Boston College, a master’s in nursing from Boston University, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Rowan University.

Related Stories
Dr. Terrance Mitchell
On the Move
TERRANCE MITCHELL
Dr. Chinenye Anyanwu
On the Move
CHINENYE ANYANWU
Dr. Stephanie Akunvabey
On the Move
STEPHANIE AKUNVABEY
Tanya Tran
On the Move
TANYA TRAN
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Dean of the College for Education and Engaged Learning
Montclair State University (MSU)
Dean, College of Health Professions
Coppin State University
College of Southern Maryland
Associate Vice President, Instruction (De Anza College)
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
University of Connecticut
Account Clerk, Senior
San Diego Community College District
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers