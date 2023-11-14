Maris Lown has been appointed provost/vice president for academic affairs at Union College of Union County, New Jersey. She serves as the college’s vice president for academic affairs. Lown holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Boston College, a master’s in nursing from Boston University, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Rowan University.
MARIS LOWN
Nov 14, 2023
