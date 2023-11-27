Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

FAYE BELGRAVE

Nov 27, 2023

Dr. Faye BelgraveDr. Faye BelgraveFaye Belgrave has been named vice president and chief diversity officer at Virginia Commonwealth University. She served as associate dean for equity and community partnerships in the College of Humanities and Sciences at the university. Belgrave holds a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina A&T State University, a master’s from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland.

Related Stories
Carme Williams
On the Move
CARME WILLIAMS
Dr. Nicole Belisle
On the Move
NICOLE BELISLE
Dr. Melissa Gilliam
On the Move
MELISSA L. GILLIAM
Heather Martinez
On the Move
HEATHER MARTINEZ
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Salisbury University
Early Modern Art (tenured and endowed position at associate or full rank)
University of Michigan - History of Art
President - Southeast Campus
Tarrant County College District
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers