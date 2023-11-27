Faye Belgrave has been named vice president and chief diversity officer at Virginia Commonwealth University. She served as associate dean for equity and community partnerships in the College of Humanities and Sciences at the university. Belgrave holds a bachelor’s degree from North Carolina A&T State University, a master’s from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland.
FAYE BELGRAVE
Nov 27, 2023
