Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ERIC HAM

Dec 14, 2023

Eric HamEric HamEric Ham has been appointed chief information officer at South Carolina State University. He served as director of information technology for the Orangeburg County Consolidated School District 5. Ham holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education and a master’s in secondary education mathematics from South Carolina State University.

Suggested for You
Debra Johns
On the Move
DEBRA JOHNS
Kristina Londy
On the Move
KRISTINA LONDY
Veronica Griego-Sanders
On the Move
VERONICA GRIEGO-SANDERS
Mandy Distel
On the Move
MANDY DISTEL
Related Stories
Debra Johns
On the Move
DEBRA JOHNS
Kristina Londy
On the Move
KRISTINA LONDY
Veronica Griego-Sanders
On the Move
VERONICA GRIEGO-SANDERS
Mandy Distel
On the Move
MANDY DISTEL
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Distinguished Visiting Scholar, College of Arts and Sciences (University at Buffalo)
University at Buffalo
Senior Clinical Data Analyst
Tarrant County College District
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
Assistant Professor 10 months in History and Social Studies Education
SUNY Buffalo State
Director of the National Resource Center
University of South Carolina
Community College of Baltimore County
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers