Eric Ham has been appointed chief information officer at South Carolina State University. He served as director of information technology for the Orangeburg County Consolidated School District 5. Ham holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education and a master’s in secondary education mathematics from South Carolina State University.
ERIC HAM
Dec 14, 2023
