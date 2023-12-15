Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JASON T. EVANS

Dec 15, 2023

Jason T. EvansJason T. EvansJason T. Evans has been named chief operating officer at Tennessee State University in Nashville. Evans holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bellevue University in Nebraska, an MBA from Webster University in Missouri, and an MBA in national resource strategy from the National Defense University.

