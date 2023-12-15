Jason T. Evans has been named chief operating officer at Tennessee State University in Nashville. Evans holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bellevue University in Nebraska, an MBA from Webster University in Missouri, and an MBA in national resource strategy from the National Defense University.
JASON T. EVANS
Dec 15, 2023
Featured Jobs
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More