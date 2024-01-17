Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

GILLIAN MCKNIGHT-TUTEIN

Jan 17, 2024

Gillian McKnight-TuteinGillian McKnight-TuteinGillian McKnight-Tutein has been appointed chief educational equity officer for the Colorado Department of Higher Education. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from FIU, a master’s in human resources development and administration from Barry U. in Miami, and a doctorate in instructional technology and distance education from Nova Southeastern University.

