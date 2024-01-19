Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

HAROLD ELLIS

Jan 19, 2024

Harold EllisHarold EllisHarold Ellis has been appointed director of athletics at Morehouse College in Atlanta. He served as an assistant coach and as a scout for several teams in the National Basketball Association. Ellis, who played professional basketball in Greece and spent three seasons in the NBA, is a graduate of Morehouse College.

Suggested for You
Viviana Valle Gomez
On the Move
VIVIANA VALLE GOMEZ
Gillian McKnight-Tutein
On the Move
GILLIAN MCKNIGHT-TUTEIN
Tracye Y. Davis
On the Move
TRACYE Y. DAVIS
J. David Bratton
On the Move
J. DAVID BRATTON
Related Stories
Viviana Valle Gomez
On the Move
VIVIANA VALLE GOMEZ
Gillian McKnight-Tutein
On the Move
GILLIAN MCKNIGHT-TUTEIN
Tracye Y. Davis
On the Move
TRACYE Y. DAVIS
J. David Bratton
On the Move
J. DAVID BRATTON
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor, Health and Health Education
Coppin State University
Administrative Assistant III
Dartmouth College
Prince George's Community College
Practice Manager, Center for Counseling and Student Development
University of Delaware
Director of Military Center Connections
Old Dominion University
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers