Harold Ellis has been appointed director of athletics at Morehouse College in Atlanta. He served as an assistant coach and as a scout for several teams in the National Basketball Association. Ellis, who played professional basketball in Greece and spent three seasons in the NBA, is a graduate of Morehouse College.
HAROLD ELLIS
Jan 19, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More