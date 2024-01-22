Sadie Greiner has been appointed chief construction officer at Florida State University. She served as director of planning, design, and construction at the University of Iowa. Greiner holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and an MBA, both from the University of Iowa.
SADIE GREINER
Jan 22, 2024
Featured Jobs
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More