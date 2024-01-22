Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

SADIE GREINER

Jan 22, 2024

Sadie GreinerSadie GreinerSadie Greiner has been appointed chief construction officer at Florida State University. She served as director of planning, design, and construction at the University of Iowa. Greiner holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and an MBA, both from the University of Iowa.

