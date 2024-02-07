Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JENNIFER FREEMAN

Feb 7, 2024

Dr. Jennifer FreemanDr. Jennifer FreemanJennifer Freeman has been appointed assistant vice president for research development in the College of Health and Human Sciences at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. She served as associate head of Purdue’s School of Health Sciences. Freeman holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and a Ph.D. in environmental toxicology and molecular cytogenetics from the University of Illinois.

