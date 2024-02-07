Jennifer Freeman has been appointed assistant vice president for research development in the College of Health and Human Sciences at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. She served as associate head of Purdue’s School of Health Sciences. Freeman holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and a Ph.D. in environmental toxicology and molecular cytogenetics from the University of Illinois.
JENNIFER FREEMAN
