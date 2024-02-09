Johannah Williams has been named vice president of academic affairs and workforce development at Nashville State Community College in Tennessee. Williams holds a master’s in management and leadership from Western Governors University, and a master’s in CIS from Alcorn State University, and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.
JOHANNAH WILLIAMS
Feb 9, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More