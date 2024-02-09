Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

JOHANNAH WILLIAMS

Feb 9, 2024

Dr. Johannah B. WilliamsDr. Johannah B. WilliamsJohannah Williams has been named vice president of academic affairs and workforce development at Nashville State Community College in Tennessee. Williams holds a master’s in management and leadership from Western Governors University, and a master’s in CIS from Alcorn State University, and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Southern Mississippi.

