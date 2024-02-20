Kenyon Bonner has been named vice president and chief student affairs officer at the University of Virginia. Bonner served as vice provost for student affairs at the University of Pittsburgh. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and philosophy from Washington and Jefferson College, an M.Ed. in rehabilitation counseling from Kent State University, and a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.
KENYON BONNER
Feb 20, 2024
