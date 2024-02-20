Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

KENYON BONNER

Feb 20, 2024

Dr. Kenyon BonnerDr. Kenyon BonnerKenyon Bonner has been named vice president and chief student affairs officer at the University of Virginia. Bonner served as vice provost for student affairs at the University of Pittsburgh. He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and philosophy from Washington and Jefferson College, an M.Ed. in rehabilitation counseling from Kent State University, and a doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania.

Suggested for You
Dr. Kenyon Bonner
On the Move
KENYON BONNER
Dr. Katie Lynch
On the Move
KATIE LYNCH
Debbie Magyar
On the Move
DEBBIE MAGYAR
G. Preston Wilson Jr.
On the Move
G. PRESTON WILSON JR.
Related Stories
Dr. Kenyon Bonner
On the Move
KENYON BONNER
Dr. Katie Lynch
On the Move
KATIE LYNCH
Debbie Magyar
On the Move
DEBBIE MAGYAR
G. Preston Wilson Jr.
On the Move
G. PRESTON WILSON JR.
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Noncredit Instructor/Trainer for Customized Aviation Maintenance Technology Course
Cape Cod Community College
Police Officer 2800009690
Northern Virginia Community College
Human Resources Clerk (Confidential)
Cerritos College
Vice President for Academic Affairs & Provost
San Francisco Bay University
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Virginia Commonwealth University
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers