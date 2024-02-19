Katie Lynch has been appointed provost and vice president of academic affairs at Brookdale Community College in New Jersey. Lynch holds a bachelor’s degree in English and history from Dartmouth College, a master’s in literary studies from the University of Wisconsin, and a Ph.D. in literary studies from the University of Wisconsin.
