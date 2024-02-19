Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

KATIE LYNCH

Feb 19, 2024

Dr. Katie LynchDr. Katie LynchKatie Lynch has been appointed provost and vice president of academic affairs at Brookdale Community College in New Jersey. Lynch holds a bachelor’s degree in English and history from Dartmouth College, a master’s in literary studies from the University of Wisconsin, and a Ph.D. in literary studies from the University of Wisconsin.

