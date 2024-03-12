Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

NATHAN COCHRAN

Mar 12, 2024

Nathan CochranNathan CochranNathan Cochran has been appointed director of athletics at South Carolina State University. Cochran holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from South Carolina State University, a master’s in management from Webster University in Missouri, and a doctorate in adult and higher education from Morehead State University in Kentucky.

