Nathan Cochran has been appointed director of athletics at South Carolina State University. Cochran holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from South Carolina State University, a master’s in management from Webster University in Missouri, and a doctorate in adult and higher education from Morehead State University in Kentucky.
NATHAN COCHRAN
Mar 12, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More