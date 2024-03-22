Ron Price has been appointed vice president of the new Division of People, Culture, and Equity at the College of Southern Maryland. He served as the vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer for Colby-Sawyer College in New Hampshire. Price holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public administration from the University of Virginia.
RON PRICE
Mar 22, 2024
