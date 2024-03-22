Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

RON PRICE

Mar 22, 2024

Ron PriceRon PriceRon Price has been appointed vice president of the new Division of People, Culture, and Equity at the College of Southern Maryland. He served as the vice president of human resources and chief diversity officer for Colby-Sawyer College in New Hampshire. Price holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public administration from the University of Virginia.

