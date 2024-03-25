Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

SHAROD L. TOMLINSON

Mar 25, 2024

Sharod L. TomlinsonSharod L. TomlinsonSharod L. Tomlinson has been named assistant vice president for equity and inclusion/student belonging at St. John’s University in Queens, New York. He served as the associate dean for student success and engagement and was the director of the R.I.S.E. Network and veterans affairs. Tomlinson holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from John Jay College in New York, a master’s in organizational management from The New School in New York, and a doctorate in education from St. John’s University.

