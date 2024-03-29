Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

ROBERT MITCHELL JR.

Mar 29, 2024

Robert Mitchell Jr.Robert Mitchell Jr.Robert Mitchell Jr. has been named assistant provost of enrollment services at Dillard University in New Orleans. He served as director of the Office of Academic, Financial, and Wealth Management. Mitchell holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Alabama State University and an MBA at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut.

The trusted source for all job seekers