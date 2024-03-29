Robert Mitchell Jr. has been named assistant provost of enrollment services at Dillard University in New Orleans. He served as director of the Office of Academic, Financial, and Wealth Management. Mitchell holds a bachelor’s degree in management from Alabama State University and an MBA at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut.
ROBERT MITCHELL JR.
Mar 29, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More