David Robinson-Morris has been named executive director of the Institute for Black Intellectual and Cultural Life at Dartmouth College. Robinson-Morris holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations from Loyola University New Orleans, a master’s in public administration from the University of New Orleans, and Ph.D. in educational leadership from Louisiana State University.
DAVID ROBINSON-MORRIS
Mar 19, 2024
