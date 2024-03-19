Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

DAVID ROBINSON-MORRIS

Mar 19, 2024

Dr. David Robinson-MorrisDr. David Robinson-MorrisDavid Robinson-Morris has been named executive director of the Institute for Black Intellectual and Cultural Life at Dartmouth College. Robinson-Morris holds a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations from Loyola University New Orleans, a master’s in public administration from the University of New Orleans, and Ph.D. in educational leadership from Louisiana State University.

