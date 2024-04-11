Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

KAREN NIEMI

Apr 11, 2024

Karen NiemiKaren NiemiKaren Niemi has been appointed executive director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence. She served as a distinguished CEO and president for SEL and education publishing enterprises. Niemi holds a bachelor’s degree in speech/language pathology from Augustana University in Illinois and a master’s in speech/language pathology from Rush University in Chicago.

