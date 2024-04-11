Karen Niemi has been appointed executive director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence. She served as a distinguished CEO and president for SEL and education publishing enterprises. Niemi holds a bachelor’s degree in speech/language pathology from Augustana University in Illinois and a master’s in speech/language pathology from Rush University in Chicago.
