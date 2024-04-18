Demarcus Hopson has been named associate vice president for enrollment management and student access at Georgetown College in Kentucky. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history and interdisciplinary studies from Kentucky State University and a master’s in strategic leadership instruction from U.S. Army Command and College in Kansas City, Missouri.
DEMARCUS HOPSON
Apr 18, 2024
Featured Jobs
Premium Employers
A New Track: Fostering Diversity and Equity in Athletics
American sport has always served as a platform for resistance and has been measured and critiqued by how it responds in critical moments of racial and social crises.Read More