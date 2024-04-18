Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

DEMARCUS HOPSON

Apr 18, 2024

Demarcus HopsonDemarcus HopsonDemarcus Hopson has been named associate vice president for enrollment management and student access at Georgetown College in Kentucky. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history and interdisciplinary studies from Kentucky State University and a master’s in strategic leadership instruction from U.S. Army Command and College in Kansas City, Missouri.

