JEREMI LONDON

Apr 12, 2024

Dr. Jeremi LondonDr. Jeremi LondonJeremi London has been named assistant provost of academic opportunity and belonging in the Office of Undergraduate Education at Vanderbilt University. She served as associate professor of engineering education at Virginia Tech. London holds  bachelor’s and master’s degrees in industrial engineering and a Ph.D. in engineering education, all from Purdue University.

