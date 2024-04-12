Jeremi London has been named assistant provost of academic opportunity and belonging in the Office of Undergraduate Education at Vanderbilt University. She served as associate professor of engineering education at Virginia Tech. London holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in industrial engineering and a Ph.D. in engineering education, all from Purdue University.
JEREMI LONDON
Apr 12, 2024
