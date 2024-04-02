Chloe Poston has been appointed vice president for diversity, equity, and inclusion at Davidson College in North Carolina. She serves as vice president for culture, belonging, and strategic engagement at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. Poston holds a bachelor’s degree from Clark Atlanta University and a doctoral degree in bio-analytical chemistry from Brown University in Rhode Island.
CHLOE POSTON
Apr 2, 2024
