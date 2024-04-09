Keith Humphrey has been named campus police chief at the University of Memphis in Tennessee. He served as chief of police for the city of Little Rock, Arkansas. Humphrey holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas A&M University Commerce and an MBA from Amberton University in Garland, Texas.
KEITH HUMPHREY
Apr 9, 2024
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.Read More