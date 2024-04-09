Create a free Diverse: Issues In Higher Education account to continue reading

KEITH HUMPHREY

Apr 9, 2024

Keith HumphreyKeith HumphreyKeith Humphrey has been named campus police chief at the University of Memphis in Tennessee. He served as chief of police for the city of Little Rock, Arkansas. Humphrey holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Texas A&M University Commerce and an MBA from Amberton University in Garland, Texas.

Suggested for You
Ashley Owens
On the Move
ASHLEY OWENS
Dr. Sonja M. Brown
On the Move
SONJA M. BROWN
Dr. Kiantra Loza
On the Move
KIANTRA LOZA
José Gámez
On the Move
JOSÉ GÁMEZ
Related Stories
Ashley Owens
On the Move
ASHLEY OWENS
Dr. Sonja M. Brown
On the Move
SONJA M. BROWN
Dr. Kiantra Loza
On the Move
KIANTRA LOZA
José Gámez
On the Move
JOSÉ GÁMEZ
Find A JobPost A Job
Featured Jobs
Assistant Professor of Mathematics
California State University, Stanislaus
Master HVAC Technician
Mount St. Mary's University
Clinical Assistant/Associate Professor Of Financial Planning
New York University School of Professional Studies
Dean
San Diego Community College District
Manager, Contracts & Risk Management
Foothill-De Anza Community College District
Executive Director, Mays Cancer Center
The University of Texas
Premium Employers
The trusted source for all job seekers
We have an extensive variety of listings for both academic and non-academic positions at postsecondary institutions.
Read More
The trusted source for all job seekers